0 Deputy loses dance-off after accidental 911 call turns into competition

An accidental call to 911 ended with a dance showdown near Los Angeles.

Vic Ekanem, a patrol deputy with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, responded to the 911 call that turned out to be an accident.

The call could have been quick, but Ekanem was challenged by a young man at the home to a dance-off.

According to the sheriff’s department, Ekanem, who works out of the Palmdale station, had the winning moves --t is, until it came to a popular dance called the Floss. That’s when the young man took the virtual dance trophy.

The sheriff’s office did concede on its Facebook post that Ekanem wasn’t king of the dance, but said “it was very hot that day and that flashlight kinda threw off his balance.”

There is no typical day on patrol at #LASD. Accidental 911 call ends in a #dancechallenge after deputies take extra minutes to make sure kids were ok. Keeping Kids Safe in our Communities because they are our future https://t.co/cNqEGvWlX3 #MondayMotivation #LASDShareProgram pic.twitter.com/EoeOh4IvTy — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) July 16, 2018

Ekanem is part of the department’s S.H.A.R.E. program. S.H.A.R.E. stands for Stop Hate and Respect Everyone and was started in 2008. The focus of the initiative is to connect with kids as they leave grade school and enter high school and to hopefully prevent kids from falling into “cliques which may practice very negative views such as hate and intolerance.”

The team of deputies works in the summer visiting community events to introduce the program to younger kids.

