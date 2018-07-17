Destiny's Child star Michelle Williams checks in to mental health facility, reports say

LOS ANGELES - Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams has reportedly checked herself into a mental health facility, TMZ reports.
Williams posted a letter to her fans on her Instagram page on Tuesday.
“I recently listened to the same advice I have given thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of professionals,” Williams posted.
Sources told TMZ that Williams is receiving treatment at a facility near Los Angeles.
Williams has been open about her struggles with depression, revealing her story in an interview on “The Talk” last year.
Williams recently reunited with Destiny’s Child members Beyonce and Kelly Rowland at Coachella in April.
It was the first time the group has performed together in several years.
