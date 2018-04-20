Details released after 9-year-old taken from elementary school, found over 1,000 miles away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After a 9-year-old girl was forcibly taken from Northaven Elementary school, authorities found Za'Myiah White in Grants, New Mexico.
Grants officers tracked down Brenton White through his cellphone. They discovered he was at a Sonic Drive-In.
SCSO says a 9 year old Zamyriah White, a 19 year old as well as 2 other unidentified children were in the car with Brenton White. They were located by the Grants City, New Mexican Police Department. pic.twitter.com/Oe0Q7Wxffe— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) April 18, 2018
Investigators said they found White parked in a stall when he was approached by officers.
Deputies told FOX13 the suspect began fidgeting in the vehicle, then started to back up. The deputies then asked Brenton White to exit the vehicle, but he did not comply and continued to back up the car.
The officer then attempted to open the driver's side door, but it was locked, investigators said.
White then attempted to drive around the Sonic parking lot at a high rate of speed. However, officers barricaded the exits and entrances, according to officials.
The suspect then drove on to the pedestrian walkway to escape police, however officers deployed spike strips that made contact with both driver’s side tires, deputies said.
I just received a picture of the scene when law enforcement in New Mexico caught Brenton White with his 9 year old daughter, two other children, and his 19 year old daughter. Police spiked the front left tire to keep him from getting away from police. pic.twitter.com/bAdsmUfkZZ— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) April 18, 2018
White continued the drive further down the street. Officers attempted to slow the vehicle down by boxing him in, according to deputies.
Deputies also noticed a small child in the back seat standing up, looking back at the deputies’ cars.
