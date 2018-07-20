Disney: ′Star Wars Clone Wars′ will be back, announcement made at San Diego Comic Con

SAN DIEGO - One of the first big announcements coming out of San Diego Comic Con 2018 is that “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” will be back for a new season.
Dave Filoni made the announcement Thursday during a 10th anniversary celebration of the animated series that filled in the gap between “Star Wars” episodes II and IV.
There will be 12 new episodes that will be released on Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming service.
The original run had five seasons and a handful of episodes that were called “The Lost Missions.”
Fans, however, wanted more, since not all stories were told, according to the “Star Wars’” official blog.
Filoni, who helmed “Clone Wars,” says of being able to finish the stories, “It’s very rewarding. Any opportunity to put the final pieces of the story in place is meaningful as a storyteller. I’m happy for the opportunity to define these things and the end of this part of the Clone War.”
The streaming service that will host “Clone Wars” is expected to be released to consumers next year, The Verge reported.
In addition to “Clone Wars,” Disney previously announced a new live-action show written for Jon Favreau and a new animated show, “Star Wars Resistance,” that is set before “The Force Awakens,” The Verge reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}