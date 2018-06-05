0 Disney to donate $100 million to children's hospitals worldwide

Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck brought Disney Magic Monday to those who could probably need it the most - patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Along with well wishes and smiles for patients and their families, Disney characters, accompanied by CEO Bob Iger, came bearing gifts of toys for the children, KABC reported.

It was part of Disney’s initiative to donate $100 million worth of the magic that is Disney to children’s hospitals across the globe over the next fire years.

But it’s not the toys that will help hospitals, the money will go to help improve how children’s hospitals work, KABC reported.

The company said it has a five-year plan to support children’s hospitals, continuing to follow in Walt Disney’s footsteps.

“Disney’s timeless stories have touched hearts and lifted spirits for generations, and we believe we can bring comfort to children and families going through a very difficult time,” Iger said. “Using the powerful combination of our beloved characters and legendary creativity, we’re planning to transform the patient experience in children’s hospitals around the world - creating a personalized and engaging atmosphere that will inspire young patients and ease the stress of a hospital stay.”

As part of the changes, Disney will be spearheading the following through its “Team of Heroes” program:

An RFID system that will help patients customize their visit. They will be able to select their favorite characters and will unlock experiences like “enchanted” artwork.

Treatment and patient rooms will be themed and will offer in-room entertainment.

Play carts will be stocked with games and activities.

First-run Disney movies and shows in both in-room and pop-up theaters.

Disney customer experience training for doctors, nurses and staff.



Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston is the first hospital to adopt the new Disney hospital experiences.

