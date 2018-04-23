DJ Avicii's family issues statement on his death, thanks supporters

The family of Swedish dance music DJ Avicii has issued a statement days after his death.
Variety reported that the family of Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, thanked fans and others for their support.
We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs.
Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world.
We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way.
With love,
The Tim Bergling Family
Bergling was found dead in Muscat, Oman, a city in the Middle East, April 20. The cause of death is not yet known, but authorities have ruled out foul play.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}