Dog adopted two days from being euthanized, shows love to man who rescued him

HANCOCK, Ohio - A story that could have had a sad ending with a dog being put down now has a happy one after the dog was adopted instead, and he seems to know his new owner saved his life.
Last week, a beagle in Ohio was on the list to be euthanized on Thursday, but luckily, Joe Kirk walked into Gregory the beagle’s life before it ended, WTHR reported.
Kirk, and his wife Schenley, founded HOUND, or Helping Overlooked Unwanted Neglected Dogs, a nonprofit that places dogs that are considered at-risk in homes. For dogs that don’t find a new home, HOUND is a lifelong sanctuary.
Gregory seemed to know what Kirk did for him, as he snuggled next to his rescuer. Schenley snapped and posted a photo of the grateful dog.
The Facebook post has been shared more than 9,000 times.
Apparently, Gregory was dropped off at a local animal shelter, but when the shelter found out he had heart worms, he was placed on the euthanasia list, WTHR reported.
Kirk is now seeking treatment for Gregory and will start trying to get him adopted once he’s medically cleared, which is expected to be in about two months, WTHR reported.
