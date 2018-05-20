  • Dog dies after being left in hot car

    By: ActionNewsJax.com

    ST. MARYS, Ga. - A man is facing animal cruelty charges after he reportedly left a dog in a hot car. 

    The dog later died despite efforts to rescue him.

    Anthony Griffith is charged with animal cruelty after the dog was left in a car at Southeast Georgia Health System in St. Marys. 

    The dog fell to the pavement when an officer arrived and opened the car door.

    “(The dog) was crying really hard and I knew that it needed help,” said one witness. “It was trying to climb out of the vehicle. It had clearly been in there for a long time.”

