Dog saved from euthanasia becomes champion in competitions

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    DALLAS - A dog on the verge of being put down made the most of her second chance, becoming a champion.

    Stitch, an American Staffordshire Terrier mix, was one day from being euthanized last December when Millie Sawyer came to her rescue, WFAA reported. 

    Sawyer is a foster mother for Habitat for Paws and has saved more than 70 dogs, WFAA reported.

    Sawyer found Stitch in 2017, two days before Christmas.

    "We got her at the very last minute," Sawyer told WFAA.

    Stitch was turned away from three homes before landing with Kaitlyn Johnson, who introduced the dog to the sport of fly ball, where dogs run a short course.

    "Two months in she runs a 4.35," Johnson told WFAA.

    That’s a fast time for a novice dog. Stitch soon began placing at competitions.

    "We want her to learn to run fast and flat," Pam Martin of Top Dog Obedience Training told WFAA.

    But Stitch really surprised Johnson when she ran a record time of 4.117 seconds -- the fastest time for the Staffordshire class.

    "I turn around and my whole team at that point is screaming," Johnson said.

    Stitch continues to compete and excel at fly-ball competitions, Johnson said.

    "Every time I set a goal for her she just leaps over it," Johnson told WFAA.

     

