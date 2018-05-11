0 Dog shoots man -- no, really

This could be the adult’s version of the old “dog ate my homework” excuse, but a man in Iowa had go to the hospital after his dog shot him.

Yes, you read that right.

Police were called to Richard Remme’s Fort Dodge, Iowa, home Wednesday morning after he called for help because his dog shot him, the Messenger News reported.

No serious injuries resulted after a man was shot by his dog Wednesday morning... https://t.co/68haLjWzy0 pic.twitter.com/6wVSoVGCFT — The Messenger (@Messenger_News) May 9, 2018

Remme said he was on the couch, playing with his dog when the dog bumped the safety on Remme’s Ruger 9 mm handgun.

“It has a trigger safety as well as a thumb safety, and he managed to hit both of them, and it discharged and went into my leg. Did no major damage to anything,” Remme told the Messenger News.

Richard Remme continues recovering from his injury after his dog "shot him" yesterday... https://t.co/A4Ti33MMlN pic.twitter.com/7TBSuPsb30 — The Messenger (@Messenger_News) May 10, 2018

The dog, named Balew, who is a pit bull-Labrador mix, acted like he was sorry for hurting his owner.

“The dog’s a big wuss,” Remme told the Messenger News. “The poor dog laid down beside me and cried, because he thought he was in trouble for doing something wrong. He’s a pit lab mix. He’s afraid of the dark. He’s afraid of water.”

Remme was treated and released, but a surgeon will need to examine him about possibly removing the bullet.

