Dog stolen from backyard returned to owner 3 years later

It was a day they always hoped would happen, and was the end of a three-year journey.
Harley is a German shepherd. He was stolen from his backyard in July 2015, WRC reported. But a traffic stop in Baltimore this past weekend has brought a family back together.
The people at the center of the fortuitous stop said they found the dog running in the road in Baltimore. But when Animal Control took the dog, they scanned it for a microchip. Officials discovered the dog had been missing since 2015 and that his original owners were still looking for him on social media, WRC reported.
Wednesday night, Harley and his owners reunited.
Harley also has a new job. He’s been named an honorary K-9 for the Howard County Police Department, WJZ reported.
According to Howard County Police Department’s Facebook post, Harley had started training as a police dog with Carroll County sheriff, but when his handler got injured, Harley couldn’t finish his training. His owner bought him from the sheriff when the dog was 6 months old.
