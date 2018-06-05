  • Donald Glover, Ryan Gosling on shortlist to play ‘Willy Wonka' in new reboot, report says

    By: Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Donald Glover is on the shortlist to be the next “Willy Wonka” in Warner Bros.’ reboot of the film, according to a report from Collider.

    Actors Ryan Gosling and Ezra Miller are also reportedly in the running for the Paul King-directed remake. “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” the original film adaptation of the 1964 Roald Dahl novel, starred Gene Wilder as the titular character. In 2005, another adaptation, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” was made with Johnny Depp playing Wonka.

    In addition to FX’s “Atlanta,” Glover was recently in “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and will be voicing Simba in the 2019 Disney live-action adaptation of “The Lion King.” According to Collider, Glover is “actively chasing” the role of Wonka.

    Miller currently stars in Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and plays The Flash in the DC Comics movies.

    Gosling also has ties to the studio with “Blade Runner 2049,” “Crazy, Stupid Love” and other films.

