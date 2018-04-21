  • Dream internship: Harley-Davidson seeks college students to ride across America

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Harley-Davidson is seeking a select group of college students who are eager for an internship on two wheels.

    The motorcycle company's #FindYourFreedom internship is going viral, and for good reason. The 12-week paid internship involves riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle across the country this summer. The best perk of all? Interns who complete the program get to keep the motorcycle.

    Full requirements for the internship can be found on Harley-Davidson's website. In addition to riding across the country, interns will be expected to attend company events along the way, post scenes from the journey on social media and serve as  brand ambassadors, recruiting others into the sport of motorcycling.

    Applicants who don't know how to ride a motorcycle will be required to take a course offered by Harley-Davidson Riding Academy.

    The internship is open to college juniors and seniors who are at least 18 years old and are interested in marketing and public relations. Creative applications are encouraged.

