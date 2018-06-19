  • ‘Drive My Car': Paul McCartney climbs behind wheel for ‘Carpool Karaoke'

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    James Corden has hitched a ride with divas, broadway stars and rockers. Now he’s tapped a music legend to help him navigate the roads as they sing a hit song or two. 

    Paul McCartney is the latest to “Help” a mate get through traffic, and the teaser spot for the upcoming bit shows the pair singing “Drive My Car,” Variety reported. There is no word on what the duo sings or if Ringo gets in on the act for “Carpool Karaoke.” 

    The segment is scheduled to air this week, but no exact date was given. Corden is in London filming a series of episodes of “The Late, Late Show,” WCBS reported

