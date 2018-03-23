Driver breaches Travis Air Force Base gates in California, dies in fiery crash

A motorist’s vehicle burst into flames and killed the driver after it “gained unauthorized access” onto Travis Air Force Base in northern California, CNN reported.
There were no other fatalities in the security incident Wednesday night, the base said in a statement. The driver was not identified.
"Travis AFB security forces immediately responded," the statement said. “Additionally, the base's explosive ordnance disposal team, office of special investigations and other responders were on scene."
The base is located about 55 miles north of San Francisco.
Air Force officials said there is no threat to the base, which houses 7,000 active military personnel and 3,700 civilians, The Los Angeles Times reported.
It is unclear whether the crash was deliberate, CNN reported. The Air Force and the FBI are investigating.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}