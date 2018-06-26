Driver cited twice in five days for dangerously overloaded truck

CHICOPEE, Mass. - One Massachusetts driver didn't learn his lesson when he was ticked last week.
For the second time in five days, a driver was cited for driving with items loaded dangerously in the back of his truck.
A Chicopee Police officer stopped the pickup truck on Memorial Drive for an unsecured load, obstructed tail lights and obstructed plate.
Just five days ago, Massachusetts State Police stopped the same driver on I-91 for an unsecured load of chairs, desks and other furniture packed onto his truck.
Police say the driver was cited both times and they are now working with the RMV on possibly refreshing him on the rules of the road.
If you see someone driving dangerously like this, call police.
