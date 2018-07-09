Driver clad only in underwear surrenders after brief chase in Houston

HOUSTON - In a brief slow-speed chase, a man clad only in his underwear parked a pickup truck at a Texas mental health facility Monday before surrendering to police, KTRK reported.
The Houston Police Department told KHOU that it was asked to assist the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in chasing the man, who they believed had mental health issues. Authorities said he worked for a fast-food restaurant and was driving a black pickup, KTRK reported.
Deputies followed the man into southwest Houston. He was not speeding and appeared to follow traffic lights, KTRK reported. After 30 minutes, the man pulled into a parking spot at Sun Behavioral Houston, a mental health facility, the television station reported.
The man then exited the truck with his hands up and started hopping in between his vehicle and the one next to it, KHOU reported. Houston police then took the man into custody.
It is unclear why the man stopped at the facility, KTRK reported. It is not known whether charges will be filed.
