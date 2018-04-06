  • Dunkin' Donuts hosting 4-hour cold brew tasting event Friday

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    This is not about fake brews. In fact, it’s about new brews that are very real.

    Dunkin’ Donuts, as part of a special nationwide cold brew tasting event, is offering a complimentary sample Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time, the company said in a news release.

    Patrons who stop by participating Dunkin’ Donuts franchises during that four-hour time frame can receive a complimentary 3.5-ounce sample while supplies last.

    The cold brew is prepared with a special blend of coffee that is placed in cold water for 12 hours, the company said in its news release. The result is a “uniquely distinctive, inherently sweeter flavor,” Dunkin’ Donuts said.

