Dwayne Johnson answers girl's prom request, rents out theater for her

An 18-year-old Minnesota student isn’t going to the prom with “The Rock,” but the actor and former wrestling star gave her the next best thing.
Katie Kelzenberg of Stillwater Area High School had tweeted a video to Johnson, asking him to be her date for her school’s senior prom on May 5.
@TheRock PROM?! pic.twitter.com/VyHhrpVQYe— katie k (@katiekelzenberg) April 15, 2018
Friday during the school’s morning announcements, Kelzenberg and her fellow classmates were startled to hear Johnson’s voice over the intercom, ABC News reported.
“All right, let’s start this Friday morning announcement off with a little bit of fun and a little bit of excitement ... You're probably thinking 'What is 'The Rock' doing on our intercom system!?” Johnson said. “Well, I'm sending a message to very special young lady.”
While acknowledging that Kelzenberg might have been embarrassed -- in the video, her face reddens as Johnson continues to speak -- he thanked her for being “cool and awesome” for the prom invitation. He told the students that he was unable to make the prom because he would be in Hawaii filming his new movie, “Jungle Cruise.”
Then Johnson dug into his wrestling repertoire and dropped the People’s Elbow on the unsuspecting class.
Johnson told Kelzenberg that he was renting out a local theater for her friends and family to see a screening of Johnson’s movie, “Rampage,” with drinks and popcorn on him, ABC News reported.
"I want you to go and have the greatest time! I rented out 232 seats!" he said. "Katie, have the best time. Thank you for being awesome!"
SURPRISE KATIE KELZENBERG! About a week ago, I come across a video on my Twitter feed, from a student at Stillwater Area High School (oldest high school in Minnesota) asking me if I would be her date to her prom. Unfortunately, I’ll be shooting during that time in Hawaii, BUT I was so impressed by this young lady’s charm and confidence to even ask me (ladies always get shy in front of me) that I had to do something special. I decided to rent out an entire theater (capacity 232 seats) in her town so Katie and her closest 232 friends and family can enjoy a special screening of RAMPAGE. And all the free popcorn, candy and soda high school kids can consume! You’re money’s no good Katie... everything is on Uncle DJ. 🤙🏾🍿 🍭🥤!! And I also taped a special morning message surprising Katie and her high school that will play across the school’s intercom system... literally...RIGHT NOW, Katie should be turning red hearing me surprise her in front of her entire school. I wish I was there in person Katie, to see your reaction to all this, but I’ll hear about for sure and most importantly - you and all your friends have fun at the theater and ENJOY RAMPAGE! Thanks for being an AWESOME FAN and I’m a lucky dude to have fans like you. Uncle DJ 🤟🏾❤️ Ps - the gorilla in Rampage is way smarter (and better looking) than I am, but don’t tell him that because he has a HUGE ego 🦍
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}