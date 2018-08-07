Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson visits Georgia Aquarium, shakes hands with beluga whale

ATLANTA - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a special visit to the Georgia Aquarium on Monday and spent time with several sea creatures.
"Found my next co-star," the action star wrote in an Instagram post that showed him "shaking hands" with a beluga whale. "Just look at this beautiful animal with staggering intelligence. And the Beluga Whale is awesome too. Seriously, in awe of these creatures."
Johnson also spent time with Katie the sea lion and checked out more sights with his family.
Such a great time with our ohana & friends at the famed Georgia Aquarium. The second largest aquarium in the world and the only institution outside of Asia that houses Whale Sharks. More than 100,000 animals and sea creatures here that I’m in constant awe of. Specifically, this Whale Shark that I’m contemplating jumping in the tank and jumping on its back. They call me the brown 💪🏾🦈 AquaMan. Thank you to President & COO, Joseph Handy & the entire Georgia Aquarium staff for being so gracious, kind & informative to my family and our friends. We had a blast! #GeorgiaAquarium #OhanaDay @hhgarcia41 📸
– The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
