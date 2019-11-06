  • Educator pay raise: Student gives teacher birthday money

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A little boy in Tampa, Florida, is making sure his teacher knows how much he values her. 

    Parker Williams, 9, took $15 from his birthday money to give his teacher, Mrs. Chambers, a raise, WFLA reported.

    Parker is a student at Gorrie Elementary School, according to WFLA.

    Included with the money was a note that read, "Dear Mrs. Chambers, I don't think that teachers get paid enough for what they do so, will you accept this gift?"

    Parker's parents didn't know what he had done until his mother found the note in his backpack.

    His teacher didn't accept Parker's gift saying, "I can't accept this, but appreciate the gesture, Parker. Students like you are the reason I teach," WFLA reported.

