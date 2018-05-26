0 Elementary school principal praised for helping serve breakfast to students

SAN ANTONIO - A principal at Dr. Martha Mead Elementary School is getting praise after she was photographed helping serve breakfast to her students.

KSAT reported that Principal Annette Lopez stepped into action when she was told that the cafeteria would be short staffed Thursday. Many employees were out on sick leave.

“What happens when the cafeteria is short staffed? The principal puts on a hair net, gloves & apron to help serve breakfast,” Mead Elementary captioned a photo posted to the school’s Twitter page.

What happens when the cafeteria is short staffed? The principal puts on a hair net, gloves & apron to help serve breakfast! pic.twitter.com/Nw0sswzWq2 — Mead Elementary (@NISDMead) May 24, 2018

“When you serve that many students, there is no way that one line is just going to do it,” Lopez told KSAT. “I loved it and the kids had fun, (and) one of the kids said, ‘Hey, I know you,’ and I said, ‘Yes, I’m the principal.’”

According to Lopez more than 400 students are served meals at the school .

“(The students) kept saying, ‘But, you’re the principal.’ And I kept saying, ‘It doesn’t matter what your job title is, if someone needs help, then you do it,’” Lopez said.

By lunch time, the cafeteria was fully staffed, but the photo posted of Lopez serving students made a lasting impression.

“Not surprising,” one reply read. “This principal is one of the best.”

