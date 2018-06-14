  • Ellen DeGeneres announces first stand-up tour in 15 years, Netflix special taping

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Ellen DeGeneres has announced her first stand-up comedy tour in 15 years, and it will conclude with a taping of a Netflix special.

    Deadline reported that the syndicated talk show host and comedian is doing eight shows in three cities, starting in San Diego, California, and ending in Seattle. The last two dates will be taped for her first Netflix special, which will be her first special in more than a decade.

    People reported that DeGeneres announced the Netflix special on her show Thursday.

    “It has been 15 years since I did a stand-up special. Fifteen years. And I’m writing it now, I can’t wait,” she said. “I’ll keep you posted when and where I’m gonna shoot my Netflix special. I’m excited to do it; I’m excited for you to see it. And now, each one of you, you get to Netflix and chill with me. How about that?” she said.
    According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix special will be released in 2019. The stand-up special was first reported in May.

    Presale tickets go on sale June 19 at Ticketmaster.com. Registration for presales is open through Sunday. General sale tickets go on sale June 22 at LiveNation.com.

    In 2001 and 2003, DeGeneres starred in two HBO stand-up comedy specials. Both were nominated for Emmy Awards.

    Tour dates are below.

    Aug. 10: San Diego, California, at Balboa Theatre

    Aug. 11: San Diego, California, at Balboa Theatre

    Aug. 12: San Diego, California, at Balboa Theatre

    Aug. 15: San Francisco, California, at Davies Symphony Hall

    Aug. 16: San Francisco, California, at Davies Symphony Hall

    Aug. 17: San Francisco, California, at Davies Symphony Hall

    Aug. 22: Seattle at Benaroya Hall

    Aug. 23: Seattle at Benaroya Hall

