0 Equipment malfunction leaves Taylor Swift stuck in basket during performance

PHILADELPHIA - An equipment malfunction, left Taylor Swift stuck in a basket during part of her performance Saturday night in Philadelphia.

Swift was in the middle of the song “Delicate” when the sparkling basket she was riding in got stuck mid-air at Lincoln Financial Field.

"I'm pretty sure I'm stuck up here," she said at one point to the crowd in videos posted to social media. "It's a nice view though."

So in the middle of #Delicate, #TaylorSwift noticed that she was kind of stuck in mid air... @taylorswift13 #ReputationTour pic.twitter.com/Nym50Wy7Vp — Lisa Marie Latino (@LisaMarieLatino) July 15, 2018

She finished the song then she explained the technical difficulties to the crowd.

"So what you just saw was me going like straight up and down in this sparkly basket. It's supposed to take me to the other side of the stadium," she said. "So what happens now is basically I'm just chilling waiting to figure out what happens next."

As they waited, the pop star talked with the audience and started singing an acapella version of “Our Song.”

Eventually the stage crew was able to get her into a new basket and she continued the show.

