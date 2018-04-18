Eva Longoria gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actress Eva Longoria said the unveiling of her star Monday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was the culmination of a dream that began 20 years ago.
"I feel like I'm still a little girl from Corpus Christi, Texas who had a big dream -- and big hair," Longoria told KABC. "And I want to say as a woman and as a Latina I represent a lot of communities, and I want to tell all those communities that this isn't my star, this is our star."
Longoria, who is pregnant, was joined by several friends at the unveiling of the star, including “Desperate Housewives” co-stars Felicity Huffman and Marcia Cross. Huffman called Longoria “extraordinary.”
“Not because she's raised over $40 million for charity, not because she's an actress, a director, a producer, a philanthropist, a restaurateur, a filmmaker, a documentarian,” Huffman told KABC. “No. But because she is kind and because she is hopeful. She is kind to everyone and she is hopeful for the world.
I was there with bells on!!— Marcia Cross (@ReallyMarcia) April 17, 2018
Here’s your pic..xo m pic.twitter.com/GbDF1JAFG3
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}