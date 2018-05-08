Ex-police officer gets 5 years for beating Walmart customer over 'stolen' tomato

ATLANTA - A former Atlanta police sergeant learned his sentence Monday for an attack inside a Southwest Atlanta Walmart more than three years ago.
Video showed 49-year-old Trevor King beating Tyrone Carnegay inside the retailer as Carnegay was walking out of the store in October 2014.
Carnegay said the off-duty officer, who was working security for Walmart at the time, severely beat him after he was falsely accused of stealing a tomato.
Carnegay said he paid for the item, and that was proved to be true.
He said the officer never asked for a receipt or told him why he was questioning him.
Doctors said the repeated blows cracked two bones in Carnegay’s right leg and ruptured an artery.
King was found guilty on two federal charges in December 2017 and has now been sentenced to five years in federal prison.
"He got what he deserved because he did me wrong," Carnegay told WSB-TV's Craig Lucie on Monday.
Carnegay said he's still in pain from the incident.
"I've got a broken leg. I've got a titanium pole in it. I have a couple knots and infections from bolts," he said.
Carnegay and his attorney have filed a civil suit against Walmart.
