Ex-University of Oregon football player killed in single-car crash, police say

A former University of Oregon football player was killed Friday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Eugene, KEZI reported.
Fotu Tuli Leiato, 21, who was dismissed from the team in late April after he was arrested for allegedly removing a parking boot from a vehicle, was killed in the accident.
Police said Leiato’s body was found by a passerby several hours later at the crash scene. The driver of the vehicle, Pedro Chavarin Jr., 22, said he was the lone occupant of the vehicle, KEZI reported.
Chavarin was taken to a hospital and then was cited for DUI, police said.
Leiato, a 5-foot-11, 202-pound linebacker, played in 38 of 39 games for the Ducks from 2015 through 2017 and made 37 tackles.
