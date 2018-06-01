Facebook removes Trending stories area

Trending must no longer be trending at Facebook. The social media giant announced Friday that it will be removing the Trending section of the website.
The company introduced the feature in 2014 “to help people discover news topics that were popular across the Facebook community,” Alex Hardiman, Facebook’s head of news products, said in a press release.
But it was only available in five countries and only had 1.5% clicks to news publishers.
But as the company gets rid of that feature, it is adding some.
A Breaking News Label is being tested with publishers in North America and beyond to allow them to put a “breaking news” graphic on stories. It is also considering notifications of breaking news.
Facebook also developed a section called “Today In.” Hardiman said. The feature will give users the latest and breaking news.
Finally, the company is dedicating a section on Facebook Watch for watching live coverage, deep dives and daily briefings.
