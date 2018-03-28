  • Facebook tweaks security settings after privacy fallout

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Facebook is making changes to make it easier to see what information the social media platform shares and will allow users to access the data that it collects from them.

    The changes come days after it was revealed that Facebook collected data from 50 million profiles and then sent it to Cambridge Analytica, CNBC reported.

    Facebook has added a privacy shortcut that will allow users to add extra levels of security to their accounts and bring it under one menu instead of multiple screens, Bloomberg reported

    Users can also see, and even delete search history and friend requests, while also managing your shared information and who can see what from your account, CNBC reported.

    There’s also a tool that is called “Access Your Information” that will allow you see comments and posts you’ve shared that will give you the opportunity to delete them.

    In a press release, Facebook said, “We’ve worked with regulators, legislators and privacy experts on these tools and updates. We’ll have more to share in the coming weeks, including updates on the measures Mark (Zuckerberg) shared last week.”

    While Facebook claims that it has been working on the upgrades “for some time,” it can’t come fast enough after company lost trust of many of its users as fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

    Facebook has lost money recently and its shares are down over 13 percent, CNBC reported.

