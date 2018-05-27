Family sues district after daughter, 5, sexually assaulted on bus by fifth grade student

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A family is suing the Jackson Local School District in federal court for a 2016 incident in which their 5-year-old daughter was sexually abused by a fifth grade student on a bus, according to the lawsuit.
The 11-year-old boy had been disciplined for throwing a lit match on the bus and was supposed to sit in the front right seat alone, the family’s attorney told WJW.
But that didn’t happen.
“The driver is unable to see the seat right behind him,” Mills told WJW. “So then over a period of a couple weeks, the kindergartner is subjected to sexual assaults. It is horrific. It is one of the most horrifying cases I have ever handled.”
The boy was charged with gross sexual imposition, according to WJW. A police report indicated video on the school bus showed the sexual assaults.
The Jackson Schools superintendent would not comment because it is an active lawsuit, according to WJW. The boy and his family have since moved out of the district.
