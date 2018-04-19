Father, 4-year-old son run over by teens stealing Bud Light, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A father remained hospitalized Thursday, days after he and his young son were run over by a teenager in the parking lot of a popular south Charlotte shopping center.
According to a police report, the teen stole a 24-pack of Bud Light from the Harris Teeter supermarket in the Blakeney Village shopping center on Rea Road Tuesday evening and ran out of the store.
The thief jumped into a waiting car, which sped away and collided with 41-year-old Nathan Green and his 4-year-old son, knocking them both to the ground.
Green suffered multiple skull fractures, and the boy had a deep gash on his head. Both were hospitalized at Carolinas Medical Center, where Green continued to recover Thursday.
Green and his wife own Southern Olive in Fort Mill, South Carolina, WSOCTV reported.
Witnesses said there were several people in the getaway car, but police have not released any descriptions.
No arrests have been made.
