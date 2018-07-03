0 Father slaps children in front of police officer, gets arrested, officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. - Two North Carolina children, ages 5 and 3, wandered away from their home nearby and tried to cross New Hope Road near Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, police said.

Police said an officer walked the children home Sunday, and that was when the children's father, Tequan King, struck the kids in the head while the officer was still holding their hands.

A man who stopped to help the children trying to cross the street said he saw their father slap both children.

Police quickly arrested the father.

"It makes your heart almost stop, you know?" witness Daniel Byrd said.

Byrd and his wife were driving when he saw the 5-year-old fearlessly step into traffic.

"He just held up his little hand, you know, but he was so short they couldn't see him trying to stop traffic," Byrd said.

A car came within inches of hitting the child and his sibling, Byrd said.

"I don't think I could have lived with myself if something had to have happened to those children," Byrd said.

The couple stopped and called police, and another passer-by helped the children get out of the street.

Byrd wonders if things could have been much worse.

"If he is assaulting the children in front of the police officer, then it has to run through your mind what they would have went through, if he goes them back home," Byrd said.

>> Read more trending news

The children's mother was inside bathing another child when the incident happened.

She was not charged.

King is out of jail and has to follow social services’ instructions regarding contact with his children.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.