0 Father, toddler pepper sprayed after confronting man taking photos of women in Seattle park, police

SEATTLE - A man and his 2-year-old daughter were pepper sprayed by a man while walking around a Green Lake in Seattle.

The assault happened Wednesday evening, KIRO reports.

When an officer arrived to the scene, the man appeared to be in extreme pain. His face was red and swollen and his nose was running, KIRO reports. The man's 2-year-old daughter was crying and her face was also red and swollen.

The man told police he was walking around Green Lake Park with his daughter when he noticed a man taking pictures of a woman who appeared to be sunbathing near the water.

According to the police report, the man asked the suspect if he had the woman's permission to photograph her and the suspect said he likely did not. The two then separated.

Later in the day at another part of the park, the man noticed the suspect taking photos of other women. The man expressed his displeasure and the suspect then started taking pictures of him and his daughter, police said.

According to the report, the man said he was going to take the suspect's camera. Then the suspect pulled out pepper spray and sprayed the man and his daughter.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police later arrested the suspect for investigation of assault and investigation of assault of a child. He was booked into the King County Jail.

