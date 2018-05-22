FedEx driver killed on Florida interstate when truck blows tire, hits car

A FedEx driver died Tuesday on a Florida interstate highway when a blown tire caused his freight truck to collide with a car, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
The 22-year-old delivery driver, whose name has not been released by the Florida Highway Patrol, was eastbound on an outside lane of I-4 east of Tampa when a tire blew out on his freight truck at 10 a.m., troopers said. The FedEx tractor-trailer hit a Chevrolet Volt in the inside lane of the highway, crashed through a guard rail after impact and rolled onto the driver’s side, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Packages were thrown onto the grass near the vehicle, the Times reported. The truck driver was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.
Two teenage girls in the Volt suffered minor injuries, the Times reported. Jordan Stynda, 19, and her passenger, Nicole Stynda, 17, were both wearing seat belts, the Times reported. They were not taken to a hospital, the newspaper reported. Their vehicle spun on impact but remained on the paved inside shoulder of the interstate, troopers said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}