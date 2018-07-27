0 Firefighter killed as blaze rages in northern California

REDDING, Calif. - A contract firefighter operating a bulldozer was killed and three others were injured Thursday night as a rapidly moving wildfire in northern California continued to rage, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The Carr Fire in Shasta County swept over the Sacramento River and into the city of Redding, prompting officials to order evacuations, the Sacramento Bee reported.

“The fire has burned into the west side of Redding,” Scott McLean, spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told the newspaper late Thursday. “Structures are burning.

“The fire is moving so fast that law enforcement is doing evacuations as fast as we can. There have been some injuries to civilians and firefighters.”

The California Highway Patrol told residents in the western parts of Redding to “get out now,” the Chronicle reported.

“The Carr Fire continues to burn at a rapid rate with erratic fire behavior,” Cal Fire said in a statement.

Firefighters tried to contain the blaze but flames kept jumping over their lines, McLean said.

“It’s just a heck of a fight," McLean said. "They're doing what they can do and they get pushed out in a lot of cases. We're fighting the fight right now."

Cal Fire confirmed that a private bulldozer operator was killed but provided no other information, the Bee reported.

“We can confirm that we had additional firefighters and civilian injuries,” Cal Fire Chief Brett Gouvea said Thursday night. “This fire is making a significant push into the northwest area of Redding.

“This fire is extremely dangerous and moving with no regard to what’s in its path.”

The blaze began Monday afternoon near Whiskeytown in Shasta County, KCRA reported. The fire has burned 28,763 acres, the television station reported.

View from Downtown Redding #CarrFire please pray for all the homes, families, animals, and first responders doing everything they can! pic.twitter.com/xQnapiFmM1 — Mik (@Mikkkkk55) July 27, 2018 #CarrFire [update] Unified Incident Commander Chief Brett Gouvea gives a briefing on the Carr Fire. pic.twitter.com/IygmtSO5XJ — CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) July 27, 2018

