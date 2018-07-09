0 Firefighters, paramedics return to lay sod after rescuing man who had heart attack

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - After taking a man who had a heart attack in his front yard to the hospital, firefighters and paramedics returned to the scene to finish laying sod for him.

Gene Work was laying sod over the weekend to avoid a fine from his homeowner’s association when he started to experience symptoms of a heart attack, his wife, Melissa Work, said on Facebook.

“While he was having his heart attack, literally in and out of consciousness, he kept begging me to figure out the sod and have it put down because he didn't want it to go to waste and die,” Melissa Work said in the post.

Gene Work was rushed to the hospital with his wife by his side. His brother-in-law, Mark Rouco, who witnessed the heart attack, stayed to finish the job.

Rouco removed the old grass and started laying a section of new sod when he heard the sound of diesel trucks coming down the road. Seven firefighters and paramedics pulled up to help finish the job.

“They didn't know all we have been through as a little family,” Melissa Work wrote. “They simply saw someone in need, something in need and did this for us. This wasn't in their job description.

We have no words. Just sobbing.”

Pasco County Fire Rescue saw and shared Melissa Work’s post.

“We believe in helping the community whenever we are needed, and recently the crew from Station 10 (A-Shift) did exactly that,” officials said.

