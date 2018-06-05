Firefighters remind parents to run hose water before spraying kids to prevent burns during summer

Now that summer temperatures have arrived, firefighters are reminding residents how hot water can become when a hose sits out in the sun all day.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue posted to Twitter Tuesday as a reminder to let water flow a few minutes before spraying children and animals.
That’s because, according to the fire department, the water inside the hose when it’s not flowing can be between 130 and 140 degrees in the Las Vegas sun.
It can cause burns for kids and pets.
The post included a photo from 2016 when a 9-month-old boy was accidentally burned by scalding water from the hose.
The “Today” show reported at the time that the child had second-degree burns to about 30 percent of his body.
