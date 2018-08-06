  • Firefighters save 8 cats from burning home in Miami area

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Firefighters in southwest Miami-Dade County rescued eight cats from a burning home Sunday night, WPLG reported.

    The homeowner told firefighters that several cats were still in the suburban Miami home, the television station reported. While one unit put out the fire, another went inside the residence to rescue the animals, WTVJ reported.

    There were no injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, WPLG reported.

