First lady Melania Trump makes unannounced visit to child migrant detention center

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    MCALLEN, Texas -

    First lady Melania Trump made an unannounced visit to Texas on Thursday, one day after her husband signed an executive order ending his administration’s controversial policy of separating migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

    The first lady was scheduled to tour a pair of facilities for migrant children, including the Upbring New Hope Children's Center. The facility is holding 55 children, officials said.

    Trump thanked employees of the children’s center and said she wanted to “help to get these children reunited with their families as quickly as possible.”

     

    In a statement released Thursday, the first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said Trump was visiting a customs and border patrol processing center and a nonprofit social services center for children who have entered the U.S. illegally.

    “Her goals are to thank law enforcement and social service providers for their hard work, lend support and hear more on how the administration can build upon the already existing efforts to reunite children with their families,” Grisham said.

    Trump previously said in a statement through Grisham that she “hates to see children separated from their families.”

    "She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart," Grisham said, according to CNN.

     

