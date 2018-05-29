  • Fitting Memorial Day tribute at Braves game as fan holds umbrella over JROTC member

    By: WSBTV.com

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A picture is worth a thousand words and, on Memorial Day, a photo posted by the Atlanta Braves on Twitter made many fans pause.

    The image was taken during the recognition of the POW-MIA Chair of Honor in the third inning at Suntrust Park. The chair sits empty to help people remember that even though our soldiers who were prisoners of war or declared missing in action are not here, there is still a space for them.

    During the ceremony, a Parkview High School U.S. Marine Corps JROTC member stood next to the chair in the rain. A fan wearing a red raincoat opened his umbrella and held it above the student to protect him from the rain.

    The image has circulated across the internet with many users calling it "beautiful" and some saying they were moved to tears. 

