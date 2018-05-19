Flag-carrying, armed man near Texas school after shooting sparks outrage

A video clip of an unidentified man holding an American flag and wearing a pistol near the site of Friday’s mass shooting at a southeastern Texas high school has sparked outrage, CNN reported.
“You’ve got a handgun on your hip. What’s going on? Where are you walking to?” a reporter asks the man, who was near Santa Fe High School where 10 people were killed and 10 others were injured after a gunman opened fire.
Guns and prayers: A man shows up to the Santa Fe High School (Texas) shooting with an American flag and a gun. Another man says "it's an embarrassment." pic.twitter.com/TAixNrJCPp— Scott McGrew (@ScottMcGrew) May 18, 2018
“I’m walking to make America great again,” said the flag-carrying man, who added that his wife worked in the school district. “These folks have been having a rough morning, and they could use some support.
>> Santa Fe High School shooting: 10 dead, 10 injured
“‘God bless you all’ would go a long ways right now for a lot of people.”
A second man, who said his son attended Santa Fe High School, was furious when he was interviewed.
>> Exchange student, substitute teacher among those killed
“We need prayers. This idiot is walking down the street with a damn pistol on his side where we just had kids get shot,” he said. “I’m a gun rights person. I have guns. OK? But this idiot here is walking down the street and saying that he needs to make America great again. That’s not what America needs. America needs prayers.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}