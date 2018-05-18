  • Flames ravage bar, but spare American flag

    DAWSON, Pa. - Firefighters were called Friday morning to battle an intense fire at a bar in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, that destroyed everything but an American flag, officials said.

    The fire was reported shortly before 2 a.m. at Chubboy's, formerly Phil's Nite Club, in Dawson.

    Flames ravaged the building as thick smoke billowed into the air.

    “It was through the roof. It was a complete loss from the get-go. There was nothing we could do to save it. The only thing we managed to save was an American flag,” firefighter Steve Swiger said.

    No injuries have been reported.

