  • Flash flooding washes out roads, opens 60 sinkholes in upper Michigan

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    HOUGHTON, Mich. -

    Heavy rainstorms across the upper peninsula of Michigan washed out several roads and created more than 60 sinkholes, MLive reported Sunday.

    >> Read more trending news

    Several roads were washed out in Houghton and Hancock, and the National Weather Service in Marquette declared a flash flood emergency for central and southern Houghton County.

    "This is a particularly dangerous situation,” the weather service said on a Facebook post. "Law enforcement reports that many area roads are impassable and are covered by debris. Residents have been asked to stay off the roadways until the water subsides and the debris has been cleared.”

    The upper peninsula area has received up to 6 inches of rain since midnight, the National Weather Service said. One observer in Quincy Hill, recorded 6.72 inches of rain since midnight, WLUC reported.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Flash flooding washes out roads, opens 60 sinkholes in upper Michigan

  • Headline Goes Here

    New Jersey arts festival shooting: Suspect dead, 22 hurt, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Country singer Scotty McCreery marries longtime girlfriend

  • Headline Goes Here

    What is the Art All Night festival in Trenton?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Celebrate Father's Day with these 10 so-bad-they're-good dad jokes