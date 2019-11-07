Flight diverted after woman says she was groped by other passenger

A man is facing charges after a woman said he touched her inappropriately during an American Airlines flight out of Charlotte on Tuesday.
American Airlines told KOKI-TV they made an emergency landing because the disruptive passenger had to be taken off the plane. Police have charged James Cholewinski with public intoxication.
The captain had to move the woman and her daughter to another seat.
A police report said the woman said the passenger next to her touched her inappropriately multiple times and grabbed her. According to the report, Cholewinski's eyes were bloodshot and watery and his speech was slurred.
Flight 807 took off Tuesday from Charlotte, North Carolina and was bound for Salt Lake City before the disruption.
The flight eventually continued to Utah.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now investigating what happened between takeoff and the landing in Tulsa.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}