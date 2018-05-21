  • Florida couple takes Walmart scooter for joyride to dive bar, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    LARGO, Fla. -

    A Florida couple stole a motorized shopping cart from Walmart and took it on a joyride down the street to a nearby dive bar, police said. 

    Jeffrey Robert Sabiel and Santa Marie Walters took the scooter Thursday from a Largo Walmart and drove it about a mile east to Jimmy’s Sports Bar, where an officer found the cart parked out front, according to WFLA

    The couple at first denied taking the cart, but soon admitted to it, investigators said. 

    They were both arrested and charged with grand theft, according to jail records. They were released on $2,000 bond.

