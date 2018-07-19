Florida gas station owner charged after shooting man who stole $36 worth of beer, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. - A gas station owner was arrested after shooting a man who left the store with $36 worth of Natural Ice beer, police say.
Rennie Defoe Jr. walked into a Shell gas station Tuesday night and walked out with three 18-packs of Natural Ice beer without paying, according to WFLA.
Mehedeun Hasan, 22, who co-owns the gas station with his father, grabbed a 9mm handgun and walked out in order to confront Defoe, according to WFLA.
Defoe, 43, is seen in surveillance footage loading the beer into his car, then getting in and shutting the door. Hasan then arrives and appears to be pointing a gun.
Defoe was shot in the left arm and chest as he reversed to leave. He drove a short distance before crashing. He was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition, according to WFLA.
Hasan, who has no prior criminal history, was arrested and charged Wednesday with shooting into an occupied vehicle and attempted second-degree murder, according to WFLA.
Defoe has 12 previous felony charges and nine previous misdemeanors, including firing a missile into a dwelling, battery, grand theft and grand larceny, according to WFLA. He was most recently released from prison June 12.
