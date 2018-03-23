  • Florida maintenance man recorded people in office restrooms, police say

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - An office maintenance worker in Florida is accused of putting video cameras inside the building’s restrooms to record people, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

    John Phillip Gibbs, 49, was arrested on nine counts of video voyeurism, a felony, according to Pinellas County jail records. Bail was set at $90,000, according to the arrest report.

    The probe began March 2 when police were called to a Pinellas Park office building to investigate a “suspicious incident” inside one of the women’s restrooms, the Times reported. Police found two cameras above the ceiling tiles inside two different women’s restrooms, the newspaper reported. There was video inside the cameras, police said.

    Gibbs was captured on some of the videos, police said. Detectives have identified 14 people on video, although some have not been identified yet, the Times reported.

