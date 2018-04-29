  • Florida man arrested after tossing drugs out of car window, police say

    By: Palm Beach Post

    A Florida man was arrested after he tried to dump narcotics out of his car window in Martin County, authorities said.

    Tyko Dean, 41, of Oakland Park was pulled over on I-95, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Dean pulled his car over initially, but fled when he was asked to leave the vehicle.

    With the help of air and K-9 units, Dean’s car was forced to stop. Deputies said Dean tried to toss illegal narcotics out of his car window. 

    However, detectives said they recovered 359 grams of cocaine and 31 grams of heroin from Dean’s car.

    Dean is facing charges of multiple drug offenses, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

