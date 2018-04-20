Florida man guilty of stalking ex-ballerina for 31 years

It was the night after Christmas in 2011, just before 9 p.m. on Seabreeze Avenue in Palm Beach, and Elizabeth and Mark Schulhof had just returned to their vacation home from a dinner out with their two young sons.
Elizabeth Schulhof remembered that she was with her 7-year-old boy and was headed to check on the 12-month old baby she’d left behind with a nanny when she heard a knock on the door — one that took her back more than two decades and left her frozen with fear.
“From the minute I heard the knock, I knew it was him,” Schulhof, 49, told a Palm Beach County jury last week. “I don’t know why. I just knew.”
She said the man at the door was the same man who, since April 12, has been on trial in an aggravated stalking case that hinged on the man’s twisted belief that the Schulhof and he were star-crossed lovers destined to be together.
Johnathan Rosen, 52, of Miami stood accused of stalking Schulhof after they dated briefly many years before. Not just a few months of stalking. Not even a few years.
