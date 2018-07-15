Florida probation officer accused of sexual misconduct with woman he supervised

A probation officer in Florida was arrested on a charge that he had sexual relations with a woman under his supervision, WFLA reported.
Jeffrey Thomas Desimone, 40, of Tarpon Springs, was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of sexual misconduct, the Tampa Bay Times reported. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.
The woman — whose name was redacted from an affidavit filed by Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents — was sentenced to probation for dealing in stolen property. She was assigned to Desimone, the Times reported.
The arrest report said Desimone and the woman had sexual contact on "several occasions" from February until June, which Desimone admitted during an interview with agents.
Desimone was released after he posted a $5,000 bail, WFLA reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}